Plato’s Closet Customer Wonders Why Workers Bought The Same Clothes From Her Husband But Not From Her. – ‘$70 is more than they paid me the past four or five times that I’ve gone

by Matthew Gilligan

Something fishy is going on here…

A woman named Amanda posted a video on TikTok and shared a story about what happened to her and her husband when they both tried to sell the same clothes to a Plato’s Closet store.

Amanda said, “I buy things for a dollar at my Amazon bin store to sell to Plato’s Closet. Today we’re sending my husband in with a bunch of stuff that we’ve already tried to sell to them, as well as a few new things, to see if they are going to pay a man more than they’ve paid me.”

Her husband walked out of the store with $70 from the items he sold.

Amanda told viewers, “$70 is more than they paid me the past four or five times that I’ve gone.”

@amanda.commonthreads

Replying to @melbell Does Platos Closet take more from men than they do from women? What do you think?? 🤨#platoscloset #platos #platosclosethaul #buyselltrade #consignment #platosclosettips

♬ original sound – Amanda.commonthreads

