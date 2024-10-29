Pregnant Woman Couldn’t Find A Pink Dress For Her Friend’s Bachelorette Party, But One Of The Bridesmaids Said It Isn’t Acceptable To Wear Any Other Color

If it were challenging for you to find the right attire, would you still follow the dress code at an event?

This woman shares that the bachelorette party for her friend requires the bridesmaids to wear a Barbie pink dress.

However, since she is tall and pregnant, she couldn’t find a pink dress that fits her.

She opted for a dark-colored dress instead, but one of the bridesmaids said it wasn’t acceptable.

Read on for the full details.

WIBTA for not following a dress code at a bachelorette? My friend is having her bachelorette in two weeks. I am currently six months pregnant. Tonight, a bridesmaid put on the group chat that we will all need to be in Barbie pink, so the bride can wear white and stand out.

This pregnant woman couldn’t find a dress in pink that fits her.

Ever since I started showing, I have had a nightmare with getting clothes to fit. I’ve tried six maternity shops, but nothing has sat right on me. I think it’s because I’m really tall that the bump part of the clothes doesn’t fall on where my bump is.

Only dark-colored dresses fit her perfectly.

I’ve settled for having four stretchy knit dresses that I fit into. These are all dark and not pink.

So, she explained it to one of the bridesmaids.

I messaged the bridesmaid, and said I’m going to really struggle to find an outfit in Barbie pink, as almost nothing has fit me. She said this isn’t about me, and if I cared about the bride, I’d make it work.

