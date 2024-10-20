Renter Backs Out Of Agreement At The Last Minute, So This Landlord Gave Them Three Options To Make Everything Right

Managing a rental business can be tough, especially if renters who haven’t paid a deposit yet suddenly backs out.

When it happened to this man, he didn’t just let it go.

He gave the renter’s co-signee three options to make everything right.

Read the story below for the full details.

Quick Rental Revenge I am a newbie landlord, and I’m renting my house out for the 2nd time. This couple comes to see the place, and agrees to do the application process for $30. During this process, I quickly realize these 2 do not have enough solid income to qualify for the place. She washes dogs and he works construction.

This man asked them if their parents could co-sign the agreement.

The house is $1650 a month with nothing included. Anyways, I tell them, “Hey, I don’t want to waste your time or money. You probably won’t get approved.” “Do you have any parents that could help you out?” So. quickly they put me on the phone with the girl’s mom, and she is a rich old lady who would be glad to co-sign. Great!

Everything seems smooth.

So that night, I build a lease and email it over to them, and they sign it and send it back. The mother sends back the co-signer addendum, and I get copies of all 3 of their driver’s licenses. And we are ready to rock!

But on Monday, the mom sent him a text message.

Come Monday, they were supposed to go to the bank and give me the money, and I would give them the keys. On Monday, I get a text from the mother that says, “Billy ran off with my daughter’s money. He is a bad man.” “Sorry, but we can’t take the place.”

He found out that the boyfriend did not run away with the money.

I’m like “what the heck!” So, I immediately call the boyfriend up, and he is like what are you talking about bro, I’m right here next to my girlfriend. I hear her in the background talking through the phone.

The mom just didn’t want the neighborhood.

So basically, we discovered the mom drove by the house at night when the neighbor’s teenage kids were having an argument, She decided the neighborhood was unfit for her daughter. Lol.

So he gave her three options.

So a couple days go by, and I was calling/texting them, and just saying, “Oh, I don’t know. What we are gonna do?” Come day 3, I text the mother this. “Because of what has transpired, you now have three options:” 1. Pay the $4900 to move in and enjoy the house. 2. You pay me $300 for wasting my time for a week, and turning away other renters. 3. I sue you for the full balance.

She negotiated.

This witch texts me back and tries to negotiate down to $150. LMAO. Mind you, she owns 4 houses and is thoroughly wealthy. I calmly explain to her that my offer is extremely fair, considering the circumstances, and how I could easily sue her for much more money.

But eventually, she brought a $300 check.

Anyways, the lady showed up at my work 20 minutes later with a check for $300. I chose $300 because the mortgage and utility bills equal about $275 a week, and I had turned down 5 potential renters during this time.

You wouldn’t have to resort to revenge if you have put it all in writing.

Live and learn!

