Roommate Prefers Quiet Time After Work, But Another Insists On Dinner Together And Nobody’s Happy In The End

AITA for telling my roommate I’m not interested in joining him for dinner? In my house which is rented we have an agreement that I do the cooking and my roommate does the cleaning. He does not know how to cook and I hate to clean.

I work a very stressful job where I am in meetings all day. By the time I get home I am completely “talked out” and don’t want to have any conversations with others, be social or be exposed to any noise. I need that time to unwind and focus on my mental health.

My roommate always insists that we sit together at the table and eat together. He is from a culture where this is commonplace. I’m not interested in having any deep conversations nor being social. I want peace and quiet.

I told him no, I am happy to continue cooking for him but I don’t have the energy to be social.

He got really offended and took it personally but it was not an attack. AITA?

