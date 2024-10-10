Rude Employee Calls Out Their Manager Via Email, So She Revoked His System Access Until He Apologized

It is normal not to get along with some of your colleagues, but calling them an idiot via email is a different story.

Don’t mess with who controls system access! At my last job (I left to have a baby), I was in middle management. I controlled everyone’s systems and email access throughout the entire company. We had a new hire that was being a jerk during the onboarding process, and at one point, he called me an idiot via email.

So I locked his system access, and told him the only way he could get it back is if his manager called me and convinced me to give it back to him. I didn’t include the manager on the email because I wanted him to have to go to his manager and explain what happened.

He apologized, and it never happened again.

The next day. I got a very apologetic call from his manager and we both had a good laugh over it. I unlocked the guy’s access. Never had a problem with him again!

