She Bought A House That Burned Down And Now Lives Above The Garage, But Her Neighbors Are Angry She Isn’t Rebuilding

It’s generally super expensive to buy a house these days, depending on where you live.

So if you can find an unusual home for a lower price, it’s a very tempting idea.

The new homeowner in this story did exactly that. See why her neighbors are not pleased about it.

AITA for buying a property where the house burned down leaving a small MIL suite, and not rebuilding a house there? My neighbors think so. A couple of my new neighbors made comments about being glad someone moved in to fix the place. They said it was an eyesore on their street and asked me when I’d start building.

Sorry to burst your bubble…

While they were right that I was living in the mother-in-law suite, they were wrong in thinking I was planning to rebuild a main house. It had burned down before I bought it and I had no intention of rebuilding it. I said I wasn’t planning on it yet, I don’t need a lot of space yet and didn’t have the money.

So they got off on the wrong foot.

They got upset because they felt I was bringing down the property value by leaving it a “vacant lot” and living in an “old garage.” The neighbors said that if I was buying a demolished buildings land there is an expectation that I rebuild. AITA?

Let’s see what the commenters are saying.

Great idea. I have an empty lot by my house and it’s hideous.

Exactly. It’s diva behavior.

They would be a perfect fit!

It’s so trendy and they’re so cute! I like the storage bin homes.

This is my kind of humor. Go for it.

I bet they’ll have comments about any flowers she plants, too.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.