She Couldn’t Take Her Mother-In-Law’s Rude Attitude Anymore, So She Changed Her Phone Information And Now No One’s Talking To Her

MIL revenge My MIL was always being really horrible to me. She once canceled my baby shower without telling me because I wouldn’t agree to give her the money from my unborn child’s account to pay for the food. Which, by the way, she insisted on making.

I told her I would pay and have the party catered, but she got angry. This was a constant occurrence. She was always calling her family members to talk bad about me, and so they started treating me differently as well.

What my MIL didn’t tell everyone was that not only was her phone in my name, but I pay for the bill. So I got tired of her crap, went online, and changed her phone name to mine. Now, whenever she calls someone, it came up as me.

She was annoyed, and was complaining to me how nobody was picking up her calls. 🤣🤣🤣 It took her forever to realize, and I was silently jumping for joy whenever she complained.

“I don’t know, mother. Maybe no one wants to talk to you.”

