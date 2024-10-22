She Got A Call From School That Her Son Wouldn’t Eat Lunch, But When You See What They Were Serving You’ll Understand Why

School lunches aren’t exactly known for being healthy, though there has been some improvement over the years. No matter what is in the lunch, however, it should at least be appetizing for the kids.

TikToker @linagz81 is going viral over a video where she shows the lunch that her son wouldn’t eat, and honestly, it is easy to see why once you see the video.

The video starts out showing a covered plate and Mom saying, “We got a call from the school that our son isn’t eating the lunch and so I had my husband bring the lunch, like ask them to save the lunch and bring it home so we could practice with him.”

She pulls the top plate off, exposing a very unappetizing lunch, and says, “This is the lunch, like beans and noodles, no sauce. Some like, I think frozen broccoli and some carrots.”

Wow, what was the school thinking? No kids would eat this, heck most adults wouldn’t either.

The dad then chimes in and says, “The broccoli wasn’t really even thawed out all the way.”

Mom pokes at the broccoli and notices that it was still cold.



Mom and dad joke around that one of them has to eat it since they paid for it. Mom then finishes up the video saying, “This is why I pack lunch boxes. This is why I prefer lunch boxes. I’ll make it to go to school with my kids with food that I know he is going to eat!”

Wow, school lunches have a bad reputation to begin with, but this video really shows how things have gone downhill.

Take a look at the full video here (if you can stomach it).

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Here is an adult saying she wouldn’t eat it either.



This person says the plate is the most appetizing part of the meal.



And here is someone who really doesn’t want to try that beans and pasta.

And here I thought the old cafeteria pizza was terrible, school lunches have reached a new low.

