She Invited Her Younger Sister To Stay, But Insisted She Follow Her House Rules. So When An Altercation Over Kimchi Goes Too Far, She’s Wondering If She Made A Mistake.

AITA for insisting that my sister respect my household rules? I (20F) live with my partner “Mason” (fake name for privacy). I own our house, as I inherited it from my grandpa when he passed. It’s nothing fancy, but I’m very proud to be a homeowner at a young age.

My partner is a paralegal, so he also makes good money, but I don’t ask him to pay anything beyond his half of the grocery budget. I should say that I’m a very particular person, which Mason respects.

I’m sensitive to noise and disruption, I keep my space clean and organized, and I have trouble with bad smells. Anyway, my sister Kat (18F) recently moved in with us.

She got some body modification that my dad had forbid, and so he kicked her out. We’ve had tension in the past because my grandpa left the house to only me, but I thought we could try again and bond. Kat is loud and not very self aware. I don’t like music playing in my house, but she refuses to wear headphones. She also likes to eat fish, which stinks up the house. Finally, she video chats her girlfriend very loudly everyday. In her defense, the girlfriend is partly deaf, so maybe that’s why she feels she has to be loud.

I was on my last nerve when she was eating kimchi last night, and the smell was like roadkill farts. I got really upset and told her to pack her things and leave, or respect the rules of my household.

Kat told me that the house should’ve been hers too, and a 20 and 23 year old couple are not a household. After that, Mason intervened and told me to go out for a bit.

I got coffee and calmed down, and when I returned, Mason had explained to Kat that she’d need to be more conscientious. I guess it sounded better from him, so she said she’d try.

Mason thinks that I went overboard and should try to compromise. I’m not sure, as it’s MY house and they have to obey my rules. AITA? Or am I being unreasonable?

