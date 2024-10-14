She Scolded Her Boyfriend’s Family For Buying Properties And Renting Them, So They Uninvited Her Boyfriend And Her From A Free Trip

Meeting the parents: it can be the wholesome start of a happy relationship or the beginning of the end.

AITA for telling my boyfriend his family are leeches after meeting them for the first time? We’ve been dating for about 4 months and last night was the first time I met his family. They were nice at first but I couldn’t stand the sight of them at the end of the night. Dinner conversation was normal as they asked about me and my family. Then the table was divided into smaller conversation groups and I overheard his older brothers talking to his sister about investing. I’m not an expert so I’ll give you the gist of what I heard. She’s been out of school for a couple of years and have saved up about $75,000 and wants to start investing. They said property is the best and that section 8 is the way to go.

They said that the rent is always paid on time and the people won’t mess up the property because they’re afraid of getting kicked out of the program. They said the best part is that they’ll still own the properties and the value will always go up. They said they’re developing a small neighborhood with about 10 houses specifically for section 8. All of those houses under 2000 sqft and have 4 bedrooms as section 8 pays higher rates for more bedrooms and smaller houses are cheaper to maintain. They said that it’ll cost them about $100/sqft to build these houses and the rent will be about $4000 per month. They said that she could buy in on her first rental house next year when they start another development. They’re in the process of closing on a piece of land that will accommodate about 20 houses.

I cringed and then couldn’t keep quiet anymore. I told them that instead of renting out and keeping those houses off the market, they should sell them to those people. They looked at me quietly and I knew they never considered helping people out by selling the houses they were building. His dad told me I was out of line and I answered that his family was out of line for preying on people in need while feeding off of the taxes people pay. I said that most people can’t afford to buy a single house yet his sons are building 10-20 at a time which makes them leeches.

We argued for a bit then we left. This morning my boyfriend told me I needed to apologize to his family but I refused to. We just met after my last class and he told me we’re no longer invited to any of his family functions including the Christmas trip back to their old country. Since we’re still in school, his family was going to pay for us so he really wants me to apologize and smooth things over. I know I’m right but maybe I shouldn’t have been so harsh on the first meeting. AITA?

