She Wants To Leave Her Kids With Their Other Parents For Four Months To Work On Her Masters, But Not Everyone Is On Board Because They’d Have To Pick Up The Slack

Sometimes career opportunities come up that require a major sacrifice.

So it can be really hard to know what choice to make when you have children. The end result could improve their lives, but is the sacrifice worth it?

That’s the dilemma this mom is dealing with, and no one can agree on the right thing to do.

AITA for leaving my kids with their other parents to pursue my Masters? My normal arrangement with the father of my children is is 50/50 with no child support. My oldest is on the autism spectrum and just entered high school.

Then life did a 180.

I got an opportunity last year to have my Masters degree paid for. But here’s the problem: it’s 2 years worth of a modest income for me and requires 4 months away for the coursework. My twins’ dad is wholeheartedly supportive, offering to bring them down for a visit or otherwise facilitate that happening.

But other opinions are mixed.

I have someone to watch my dogs and my house and my partner will be helping me meet the expenses of keeping up two households. My eldest seems to understand, but his family is very upset. AITA for wanting to go?

