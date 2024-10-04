She Worked 100 Hours For Her Uncle, But He Refuses To Pay Her. So She Threatens To Take Him To Court.

Working for family isn’t always a good idea.

In today’s story, a niece agrees to work for her uncle, but now he’s refusing to pay her.

Let’s see why he doesn’t want to pay her…

AITA for telling my uncle I would take him to court if he didn’t pay me? I (16f) have an uncle (44m) who we’ll call David. Last month I was talking to David about how I was looking for a job and I was complaining and how no one would hire me because of my age. He suggested I work for him. David is self employed as a house hold cleaner. He makes a good living, and I thought it was a nice offer and it would look good on a resume (considering all I’d have on there without it would be babysitting).

OP and her uncle agreed on a pay rate.

Well anyways I asked him what the pay would be, and he said he’d pay me 15$ an hour, and I happily excepted. I worked 25 hours a week for a month, so I made 1,500$, but when I asked him when I’d be payed he asked me what I meant. So I clarified and said “when will you be paying me for the 100 hours I worked.” He looked at me like I was crazy

Her uncle refuses to pay her.

I thought I got the hours wrong, so I checked again and it was definitely 100 hours, so I showed him the hours I worked and said “yeah one hundred see.” Then he said, “no I got what you mean but why would I be paying you?” And I froze for a moment before I got mad and asked him why would he not be paying me. He told me that I was just helping him and being a good niece while his wrist heals (he sprained his wrist 3 months prior and it was fully healed)

OP threatened to take her uncle to court.

I said that I wasn’t doing that work for free, and if he wasn’t going to pay me like he said he would I would take him to small claims court. After that he got really quite and said he thought I was a better person and that family should help family. AITA for telling him I would take him to court?

Either the uncle has a really bad memory or he’s a really good liar. Either way, OP is definitely not the one who did anything wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks OP needs proof.

Another reader encourages OP to go to court.

Here’s another vote for court.

This reader thinks OP should tell everyone in the family.

This uncle sounds like a horrible person to take advantage of his niece.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.