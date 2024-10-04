October 4, 2024 at 6:23 am

She Worked 100 Hours For Her Uncle, But He Refuses To Pay Her. So She Threatens To Take Him To Court.

by Jayne Elliott

Source: Reddit/AITA/Pexels/Lukas

Working for family isn’t always a good idea.

In today’s story, a niece agrees to work for her uncle, but now he’s refusing to pay her.

Let’s see why he doesn’t want to pay her…

AITA for telling my uncle I would take him to court if he didn’t pay me?

I (16f) have an uncle (44m) who we’ll call David.

Last month I was talking to David about how I was looking for a job and I was complaining and how no one would hire me because of my age.

He suggested I work for him.

David is self employed as a house hold cleaner. He makes a good living, and I thought it was a nice offer and it would look good on a resume (considering all I’d have on there without it would be babysitting).

OP and her uncle agreed on a pay rate.

Well anyways I asked him what the pay would be, and he said he’d pay me 15$ an hour, and I happily excepted.

I worked 25 hours a week for a month, so I made 1,500$, but when I asked him when I’d be payed he asked me what I meant.

So I clarified and said “when will you be paying me for the 100 hours I worked.”

He looked at me like I was crazy

Her uncle refuses to pay her.

I thought I got the hours wrong, so I checked again and it was definitely 100 hours, so I showed him the hours I worked and said “yeah one hundred see.”

Then he said, “no I got what you mean but why would I be paying you?”

And I froze for a moment before I got mad and asked him why would he not be paying me.

He told me that I was just helping him and being a good niece while his wrist heals (he sprained his wrist 3 months prior and it was fully healed)

OP threatened to take her uncle to court.

I said that I wasn’t doing that work for free, and if he wasn’t going to pay me like he said he would I would take him to small claims court.

After that he got really quite and said he thought I was a better person and that family should help family.

AITA for telling him I would take him to court?

Either the uncle has a really bad memory or he’s a really good liar. Either way, OP is definitely not the one who did anything wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks OP needs proof.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another reader encourages OP to go to court.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Here’s another vote for court.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This reader thinks OP should tell everyone in the family.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This uncle sounds like a horrible person to take advantage of his niece.

