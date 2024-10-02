Single Mom’s Kids Ask About Their Father, But She’s Not Ready To Reconnect With Him. So Her Grandfather Goes Behind Her Back To Reach Out To The Him Anyway.

No one likes secrets, but sometimes they’re kept for good reason.

AITA for helping my grandkids find their bio father Years ago my daughter (Sarah 37) had a fling with a man she met on a trip, she got pregnant with twins decided to keep them. She has been a single mom since. She has always been flaky, but she is a great mom and the kids have a good stable life. Lately the twins (Ben and Matt 11) had been asking a lot about their bio father.

It’s caused some tension in the family.

They’re curious, but Sarah refuses to speak of him. She only says their time together was brief and she really didn’t know him. Matt and Ben want some of those DNA kits for Christmas. They’re kids, but I know they’re serious on this search.

The grandfather doesn’t approve of his daughter’s approach.

I told Sarah this is going a bit too far and she needs to be open with them. Throughout the years, I’ve tried to encourage her to contact him for the kids benefit, but she says the twins are only hers.

But she seems to have her own reasons for not wanting to contact him.

After arguing for a while, she admitted she is afraid he will reject them “What if he doesn’t want to know them?” She doesn’t want to put the kids though that.

Then the grandfather drops a bombshell on her.

I said “He is not a 20 year old broke college student anymore. He is a homeowner, has a stable job; he even fostered a little girl that had no place to go. I think he could be a good father to the kids if you give him a chance.” She asked how did I know all that and I told her the truth.

I hired a PI to look for him the moment she told me she was pregnant and I’ve been keeping tabs on him ever since, just in case she ever change her mind.

This is not what his daughter wants to hear.

She was furious, told me I had no right to do that in the first place and ask me to leave. On the way out the twins begged me to tell them everything and sent a message to their father for them.

So the grandfather acts impulsively.

I’ll admit I was upset. At home, I sent him a message telling him all. I tried reaching out to Sarah and the kids but they ignored me for days.

And he ends up causing an even bigger rift with his daughter.

He must have contacted Sarah because she called yelling at me that I went over her head and this wasn’t my decision to make. I told her the kids deserve to know where they come from. Besides, they’re his kids too.

The rest of the family weighs in on the predicament too, but the grandfather still thinks he made the right decision.

My son is mad at me too saying I handled this all wrong, not only putting a strain in my relationship with Sarah, but maybe dropping a bomb on that fellows life, which I found absurd. He is single. If anything, it’s a chance for him to step up and being a dad. So Reddit, AITA?

This is going to be a tough wound for this family to mend.

What did Reddit think?

This redditor really lets the grandfather have it.

It doesn’t matter what the grandfather’s intentions were. He was squarely in the wrong.

The biggest (out of the many) of the grandfather’s mistakes was thinking he knew better than his daughter.

This redditor doesn’t know what to think.

He may have thought he was doing what was best, but he’s clearly created a deep rift with his daughter, all because he couldn’t accept not knowing.

Curiosity killed the cat.

