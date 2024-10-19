Sister Accuses Her Of Failing To Care For Her Dog While She Was In Labor, And Now They’re Not On Speaking Terms

Dealing with a perfectionist is never easy, especially when you’re in their space and emotions are running high.

So, what would you do if you were helping your sister by taking care of her dog while she was in labor, only to get blamed for a minor slip-up?

Would you accept blame?

Or would you want your feelings to be heard?

In the following story, one sister is put into this very stressful situation, and things do not go as planned.

Here’s what happened.

AITA For “Failing” To Take Care of My Sisters Dog While She Was In Labor My older sister (25F) and I (21F) have always been close, but we tend to clash because she’s a perfectionist and gets hostile when things don’t go her way. One night, she called to say she was going into labor and asked me to watch her puppy. I agreed, and she gave me detailed instructions, including putting the dog in a safety harness when taking him outside. Later, I took the dog out and brought him back in, but I hadn’t fully taken off his harness when he ran toward the living room where my mom was on FaceTime with my sister’s boyfriend. I finished taking the harness off, but minutes later, I got angry texts from my sister accusing me of mistreating her dog because he was still in the harness for a few extra minutes.

The boyfriend told on her, and emotions ran high.

Her boyfriend saw it on the FaceTime call and told her. She then called, yelling that I was lazy and unreliable. She told me and my mom to leave her house immediately. She even said we wouldn’t meet the baby until we earned her trust back. We left at 2 AM, and I asked her boyfriend what was going on when he arrived. He just brushed me off, saying, “We’re having a kid; you don’t get an explanation.” I spent the night comforting my mom, who was really upset, thinking she might not see her grandchild.

The sister changed her tone the next day.

The next day, my sister called to apologize and blamed her reaction on stress and hormones. She invited us over to meet the baby, so we went. The visit was fine, but afterward, she asked why I seemed quiet. I calmly told her how hurt I was after being kicked out, insulted, and threatened. I explained that the situation left a lasting negative memory for everyone—her boyfriend missed moments at the hospital, my mom was devastated, and now her in-laws probably think we can’t handle helping her. I just wanted her to acknowledge my feelings.

Here’s where things took a turn for the worse.

Instead, she got defensive again, saying she stood by everything she said and that I was disgusting for trying to put a dark cloud over her baby’s birth. She then asked me to leave, which I did. We haven’t spoken since, and while I understand she’s under a lot of stress, I’m left wondering if I’m wrong for wanting my feelings to be acknowledged. AITA?

Her sister sounds like enough to deal with, but that boyfriend, though.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this.

This person has a great point.

Going through labor is different than just a regular emotional experience.

This could be true, depending on how the sister normally acts.

Yeah, the boyfriend should’ve been quiet.

The sister was out of line.

Hopefully, her behavior was just a result of being in labor, and they’ll find a way to fix their relationship.

