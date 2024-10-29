Reluctant Student Was Chosen To Give A Speech During A Holiday, So He Gave One Of The Worst Ones Possible To Ensure He’d Never Be Chosen Again

Have you ever been so excited about a holiday only to find out you have to go to school that day and give a speech?

This young fellow was chosen to give a speech for Independence Day because he was a national debating champion.

Sure, he gave a speech, but it was something the school did not appreciate.

Read the full story below.

Wanted a speech. Gave them that Today is the Indian Independence Day. A few years ago on this day, when I was still in school, I was forced to give a speech for the Independence Day celebrations.

His school chose this young man to give a speech during the holiday.

I used to be a national debating champion, so my school decided I will have to be the one to give it. It was a holiday, and instead of sleeping peacefully, I had to go to the bloody school for a crappy speech. Guess what?

He messed it up so badly that his school didn’t choose him again.

If someone spent years developing oratory skills, they know exactly how to screw it up, too. Pronunciation, diction, clarity, pacing? For 20 minutes, the most garbled nonsense came out of my mouth. You wanted me to speak. I spoke. Anyway, they never forced me to do anything again.

It’s a holiday, for goodness sake.

Let the students rest!

