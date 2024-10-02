October 2, 2024 at 7:23 am

Target Shopper Wonders If You Should Tip Workers Who Bring Items To Your Car

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@hdzperla4

Well, this TikTok video is sure to stir up some debate among viewers!

A woman named Perla posted a video on the social media platform and got people talking about a pretty divisive issue: tipping.

Source: TikTok

The video shows a Target drive-up worker loading Perla’s car with items from teh store.

Source: TikTok

In the text overlay, Perla wrote, “Do yall tip the employees who bring your bags out?”

Hmmm…good question…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@hdzperla4

Do yall tip? @target #sahm #momsoftiktok #momlife #momlife #targetdriveup #sahm #grateful #thankful

♬ Grateful – callmestevieray & Connor Price

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

To tip or not to tip…

That is the question…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter