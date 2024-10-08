Teen Shovels Snow For A Neighbor, But When She Refuses To Pay He Undoes All Of His Hard Work

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of earning money as a kid – whether it’s mowing lawns, walking dogs, or shoveling snow.

But what would you do if someone agreed to pay you for a job only to stiff you when it’s time to collect?

In the following story, a teen finds himself in this very predicament after shoveling a neighbor’s driveway.

Here’s what he decided to do.

Snow shoveling gone wrong I’m 23 now, but I was 14 when this happened. So it was November, and I was shoveling driveways for 5$. I do about 6 houses, then I get to my 7th, and this lady answers the door, and this is the conversation: Me: Hello, would you like me to shovel your driveway? Her: Oh yes, thank you, sweetie. Me: No problem, ma’am.

He finished the work and went to collect payment.

So I shovel her driveway and sidewalk, and it’s a good 4-5 inches of snow. I go knock on the door. Me: I’m all done. Her: How much do I owe you? Me: 5 bucks. Her: Ok, let me go get that.

Here’s where she turns the tables on him.

So, I’m waiting for about 6-7 minutes. Her: Did you actually think I was gonna pay you? I thought you were doing an old lady a favor. She’s about 45, and at this point, I’m dumbfounded. She then slams the door in my face and says go away.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the last she’d see of him.

Then I take my shovel and shovel all the snow in her yard into her driveway. About two hours later, she came pounding at my family’s door. You’d think it’d be the police. My mom answered and asked what was wrong. She then proceeded to tell my mom what I had done. I admitted to it, and the lady just kept screaming at me. After a few words, my mom asked why I had done it, and all she said was, “Good job.”

Yikes! This neighbor is something else.

