Teenage Child Refused To Move With Parents To Australia, Deciding To Stay With Their Aunt Instead. Their Parents Do Not Agree With This Plan, But The Teen And Aunt Are Standing Firm.

Parents usually know what’s best for their kids – but not all the time.

For instance, if you already have a solid plan for college, would you agree with your parents’ decision to move to another country?

Do they know that it’s a better path for you?

This teenager doesn’t think so, but he wants Reddit to weigh in on the argument.

Now, there’s an argument happening. Read on!

AITA for choosing to stay with my auntie instead of going with my parents when they move to Australia. My parents told me and my brother that they are selling the house and we are moving to Australia at the end of this year. I immediately started thinking about how I would be doing my final year in a new school in a whole different country. I didn’t like the idea at all.

This person felt like the move would restart all their plans.

I’ve also picked out what I want to do at university and what university I want to attend, and have researched it a ton. I feel like I would have to redo it all over again when we move. We have always lived within 30 minutes of family, and knowing we would be hours away by plane was not the nicest feeling.

Their aunt suggested that they stay with them instead.

I brought it up with my aunt who said I could stay in her spare bedroom next year, and then move to a university dorm the year after. I love the idea and told my parents about it. They said they don’t support the idea and I needed to come with them.

Despite their parents’ objection, they are standing firm with their decision.

I’m holding my ground, and so is my aunt. And it really seems like we will win this argument as I have the backing of most of the family. My brother is 15, and incredibly unhappy about the whole idea as it was sprung on us without much thought into our education or friends/family.

Let’s find out how other people responded to this story.

This user shares some valid points.

This one says you’re not wrong for choosing your own life plans.

This user shares a similar experience.

The same situation messed up this user.

Finally, an Australian weighs in.

Stick with your plan.

Go where you will succeed.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.