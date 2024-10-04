The HOA Locked Access To The Community’s Pool, Playground And Gym Amenities, But Now They’re Also Demanding An Additional $1,000 A Year To Unlock Them

Many people who have HOAs also have amenities that the community provides, like a swimming pool and a tennis court.

In today’s story, an HOA locks access to the community amenities, but it gets even worse.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

HOA has revoked all our amenities and wants us to double our annual fee for there return. So we have a gate that gets you into the amenities area of our neighborhood like where the pool, playground, tennis courts, gym, the lake etc are. The gate has been broken since like last year, and people reported it, and no one came and did anything. Then like the second week of June after school let out big metal lock and chain on the gate. No warning no notice nothing.

The HOA is unhelpful.

People email, and we get nothing back. Some people cut the lock a few times also. We get an email saying everything is closed until a new lock can be installed.

There was an HOA board meeting.

Last night we had a board meeting as the hoa company changed, and there are some good stories from that, but one for another day. Anyway they announced that they have deactivated everyone’s cards and will not reactivate them until we pay like 2000 a year now. So first question is when we’re getting a new lock.

The new HOA is even worse than the old one.

They responded with 2025 at the earliest, and if you cut the chains your address will be banned from the amenities for 5+ years even if you don’t live there anymore. We also found out that they charge 500 if you live in the main neighborhood and 1000 to us across the road that have no amenities in our side. Second question was according to the existing bilaws/rules of the community that rare jump would have a vote, so why did it just happen. They said well the bilaws are just a suggestion for us but rules for everyone else. We thought the old company was bad I think a war is going to start with the new one.

This HOA sounds horrible. I think I’d move.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

It does sound like the HOA is breaking the law. I would consult a lawyer.

