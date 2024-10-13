Company Wanted More Details In An Employee’s Expense Reports, So He Came Up With Some Interesting Cab Descriptions For Them

Being able to expense things at work is a huge bonus, but it can also be a huge pain in the rear.

And when the people doing the approving enjoy micromanaging, it can get old, fast.

This guy decided to try to prove a point by being playful and hey, at least he amused himself.

Check out the details!

Want a description? Sure… This is minor MC, but: Our corporate expense reporting system used to require, for cab rides, an origin; a destination; and a receipt. That’s all reasonable, of course.

Seems pretty standard so far.

But then, it also wanted “Description”.

What exactly are they looking for people to describe? It was a car…?

First time I saw this I stared at it a while, then shrugged and put “Yellow car, light on roof”.

Exactly what I would’ve done!

No question resulted.

Ok, so clearly, no one cares?

After that, I got more creative, putting things like “Hamstermobile”. Still nothing.

Hey! In a city? You never know!

Finally I got bored and just started putting “x”.

Sometimes, it’s the little things that get us through our day.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Reddit immediately wanted to participate in this brainstorming.

And some admitted they appreciate a good laugh when processing these reports.

Others cheered the worker on — saying the vehicles from pop culture should continue.

This is such a silly case of malicious compliance.

I bet most of us would enjoy participating, given the chance.

