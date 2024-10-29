Boss Told Them They’d Be Fired If They Went To A Heavy Metal Concert, But When He Followed Through They Sued For Wrongful Termination

Well, this is weird…

I sued my boss because he fired me for wanting to attend a concert. “During my gap year between studies I decided to work for Company N. Company N was run by a husband (Dave) and wife (Karen) with their son and basically treated their staff like a small family.

All was well for about 2 months, until I realized I had to ask for a day off since I wanted to attend the last Slayer concert the band would give in my country. There was about a month to go, so I sent an Email asking for the day off and explaining why. This is where everything started to go downhill. I got a reply from the Karen and her reply was… weird. She stated thats not how asking for a day off works. I was confused to say the least.

Not sure what to do I thought she wanted a more formal way of asking, so I wrote a formal email asking for the day off. She shot an email back I really had to think it through what I was doing. Which made even less sense to me! But I was hopeful since I never really got a specific: “No” The next workday rolls around. I arrived, lock up my bike and headed inside ready for work. I immediately started looking for Dave to ask for answers. Before I could even open my mouth he asked me: “Do you still want to go to that concert?” I didn’t expect him to ask this so quickly answered: “Yes.” The only thing he said back was: “Okay, take off your vest and you can go home.”

I was stunned, and while the words started to sink in I looked at my colleagues which were just preparing for opening. When it finally sank in anger flowed in. I am not a confrontal person so I simply took off my vest and gave it to Dave. Without a word I left and started biking home. When I got back home I told my mother what happened. We started sending Emails for extra information and got very Karen-like emails back. After a couple emails which went basically nowhere, I looked up the laws for immediate dismissal. After reading up about it I learned that (in my country) somebody can only be immediately fired when: caught stealing, fraud, or the person isn’t able to do the work or refusal to do the work. I did neither of these. A day or two later I met with my attorney and began the steps to sue Company N. I told my lawyer what happened in detail and he was very confident I was in my right and she was not. So after trading even more emails between the three of us we went to small claims. I came prepared in a suit with my attorney in tow. And Karen showed up… alone. I guess she assumed she won because she thought she was in her right. The trial began and I was as professional and objective as I could be, Karen did the same. Well, for about half of the trial.

When she realized evidence was piling up against her she resorted to calling me a spoiled brat among other things I don’t know the English translation for. I’m safe to say that was the point the judge ruled in my favour. As per usual I had to wait a month before I got the verdict black on white in the mail, but I won! It may have taken about 6 months from the moment I was told to go home to the point those 6 months of pay were transferred to my bank account. But it was 100% worth it! In the end I went to the concert. It was the most awesome and most profitable concert I have ever been too in my life!”

