Their Filthy Roommates Kicked Them Out, So They Took Photos And Showed Them To The Landlord To Got Them Evicted

Kick me out? Good luck on not getting evicted. “Almost 20 years ago now, I was a brand new college student and poor. Because of that, I found what I thought was a perfect living arrangement. I moved in with two couples in a 3 bedroom apartment, for the purpose splitting everything 5 ways, and thus be super affordable.

I liked the people I was moving in with, and I figured it’d be a great thing. Boy was I wrong. None of them had credit, so utilities and DSL were in my name. Also, the lease was limited to three people, even if we were planning on having more than that. The landlady was super chill, and she didn’t care. (These apartments were really shabby to begin with). So, at first everything was great. Cheap bills, private rooms, no worries. I liked to cook, so I did most of the cooking in the apartment. I tend to wash the pots as I go, so I didn’t really realize that I was the only one cleaning the kitchen. At first, I had the master bedroom and the private bath, so I didn’t realize that the shared bathroom wasn’t getting cleaned.

Halfway through the year, the roommates voted and since I was the only one without a partner living there, I shouldn’t get the master all to myself. I was young. I thought that this was how things were done. So I agreed. Major mistake. Things went solidly downhill from there. I was the only one cleaning, and I would ask repeatedly for help. Occasionally someone would vacuum the front room. Then, even that stopped. At the time, my partner lived much closer to my job, so I would more often than not end up staying over there, and since I wasn’t at the apartment much anymore, no one cleaned anything. The kitchen quickly became unusable. The carpets literally changed color.

There were ants infesting the couches. Cockroaches would literally scurry out of the room when the lights came on. It was vile. I wasn’t there much, and when I did come home, I went straight to my (spotless) room. I stopped showering at the apartment, and eventually stopped even using the toilet in the restroom. Then, the roommates voted again. This time, they wanted to move another couple in, and they “voted me off the island.” That was the last straw. I was angry. I felt betrayed. I wanted revenge.

I no longer cared about these individuals as even human, much less as friends. So, I acquiesced. I quietly agreed to move out, and later that night I went through and took photos of the apartment. Every room but mine was utterly filthy, and it was painfully obvious that I had been the only one taking care of the place. The next morning, I woke up, packed all my meager belongings into my dad’s van, and I moved out. I also took the roll of film (that used to be a thing, I promise) containing all the pictures of the filthy house to Eckerds.

Two days later, I went back to the landlady and gave her the photos. I also told her about how many people were living in the apartment, and how they wanted two more people to move in. She was… less than thrilled. She thumbed through the photos, and then signed my name off the lease. While sitting there in the office, I also called the utility and phone company, closing my accounts. Yeah, I took a hit in that month being the only one paying it, but what the hell, right? They turned off the power within an hour of my call. Now, the roommates have no power, no phone, no internet, and a very neatly worded eviction notice on the front door. I never talked to any of them ever again.”

