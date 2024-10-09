Their Neighbor Kept Stealing Their Gas, So They Filled Up Their Gas Container With Water And Ruined Their Truck

It’s one of the shadiest things you can do to a neighbor…

Stealing my gas, I’ll ruin your pickup. “I live in a small town with a lot of bad neighbors. There’s been a lot of problems with this particular neighbor, but we’re always nice to them anyways. And I thought he was stealing gas from gas jugs, but wasn’t sure.

So one day I had an empty 5 gallon gas jug and I filled it with water and let it sit. The next day the neighbor came over and asked for a ride because his pickup wouldn’t start. I looked at it a little and asked if there was gas in it. He said there should be about 5 gallons in there. I told him I can give him a ride once and not any more than that. I gave him a ride and later found my empty gas jug. It’s been over 3 years now and that pickup still isn’t running.”

