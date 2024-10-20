They Wanted Their Bullying Coworker Gone, So Colleagues Joined Forces To Extend An Ultimatum To Their Boss

What would you do if you were working with a jerk employee who messes up everyone’s work and blames other people for their failures?

Not good, right?

This man joined forces with other employees to extend an ultimatum to their boss and ousted that horrible coworker.

Read on to find out how they got rid of him for good.

Revenge on bully coworker A couple of years ago, I had a really crappy coworker. We worked in IT and he was a really bad programmer, but thought he was amazing.

This man narrates how their co-worker would mess up their work.

He would add his own middle-ware that all connections to the database would go through. Then decided to do changes in production without telling anybody, making OUR stuff malfunction because of his middle-ware. Even worse, whenever something that he screwed up did go wrong and somebody complained, he looked around the room to see who wasn’t there. He would blame that person.

They tried to get rid of him. but nothing happened.

This went on for years, and we tried getting the manager to do something about it, but nothing happened. He also bullied the rest of the IT staff on a daily basis, and was rude to pretty much anyone not a manager.

So, he and his colleagues made an ultimatum.

After five years of putting up with his crap, we threatened to leave the company if he wasn’t fired. All 7 of us, programmers, sys admins, everyone, gave the same ultimatum to the manager. Fire him or we all resign on monday morning. He was fired that day.

Looks like extending an ultimatum against a bad coworker turned out for the best.

And a better workplace is a positive for everyone.

