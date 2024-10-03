They’re Having A Childfree Wedding, But Her Sister Insists On Bringing Her Boyfriend’s Daughter And Is Putting On A Guilt Trip To Try To Make It Happen

Some people make their own rules and do whatever they have to do to get things their way.

Unfortunately, these people don’t set aside their selfishness for the sake of family.

Check out how this person’s sister tried to override her rules for her wedding day.

AITA For telling my sister that her new boyfriend can’t bring his child to my wedding? I reminded my sister that we are having a ‘child free’ wedding which was communicated to everyone who was invited to attend, but she didn’t get the message. Kelly, her boyfriend’s daughter, is a complete brat.

Her sister confronted her.

She is definitely not a child we would want at our wedding even if we’re having a childfree wedding. I told her it’s not about the money but because firstly I don’t like the child. Also, I said that her boyfriend Brandon overstepped by assuming his child could come without even trying to talk to me first. I also calmly told her that she knew we were having a childfree wedding and should have told him straight away to avoid this happening.

But she knew exactly how to respond.

She’s now calling me an AH because it’s ‘going to make things difficult’ for her when she tells him that he can’t bring Kelly, as she’s excited about going to a wedding. I told her that wasn’t my problem as I am not responsible for him trying to muscle in on a family event he wasn’t even invited to in the first place. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

I wonder what her sister was like as a teenager.

It’s not normal behavior. No wonder his kid is a brat.

Is it worth the drama, though? It’s your wedding!

I would be shocked (sarcasm).

Indeed. This is so sleazy.

What part of “childfree” is confusing?

