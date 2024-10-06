Groom Insists That They’re Are No Dogs At His Wedding, But His Sister Says He’s Being Unreasonable For Not Allowing Her To Bring Her Dogs

Weddings are special occasions, and rules are necessary to keep the event solemn and peaceful.

This soon-to-be groom is about to get married decided that his wedding would be a dog-free event, mainly because the venue wouldn’t allow it.

His sister, however, loves her dogs so much that she wouldn’t leave them behind—even if it means not being able to attend his brother’s wedding.

AITA for Refusing my sister to my wedding? I (33M) am getting married in two months. And I have been planning the day for over a year now. My sister (32F), whom I love dearly, is obsessed with her two dogs.

Don’t get me wrong, I love dogs too, but my sister has taken it to the next level. She brings them everywhere—family dinners, holidays, even to restaurants where pets aren’t allowed. If the place says no dogs, she just won’t go.

When I sent out the wedding invitations, I made it clear that it was going to be a dog-free event. We’re getting married at a beautiful estate, and they don’t allow pets for insurance reasons. I assumed my sister would understand this since it’s pretty standard for weddings. However, when I mentioned it to her, she immediately got upset and said if her dogs weren’t invited, then she wouldn’t come either.

She claims that her dogs are like her children, and she can’t imagine a major life event without them. I suggested hiring a dog sitter for the day, but she flat-out refused, saying her dogs have anxiety and can’t be left alone with strangers. I even offered to help find a trusted sitter, but no luck.

Now, she’s telling the rest of the family that I’m being unreasonable, and I’m putting her in an impossible situation. Some of my relatives are taking her side, saying I should just allow her to bring them since it’s “just two small dogs.” But I don’t want to deal with pets at my wedding. Also, it’s a formal event, and there are many guests who either aren’t comfortable around dogs or are allergic. So, AITA for not inviting my sister if she insists on bringing her dogs?

No dogs means no dogs. Period.

How hard is this to understand?

