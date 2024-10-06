Dad Went To Pick Up His Sons From A Playdate At The Neighbor’s House, But He Ended Up Accidentally Offending Them
Children’s playdates are often scheduled and planned ahead of time.
Part of this is organizing which adults would supervise the kids during their playtime.
This father went to his neighbor’s house to “pick up” his sons after the playdate, but he did more than just that.
This offended the homeowner and told him never to do it again.
Check out the full story below.
AITA for going into my friend’s house to pickup my kids?
Yesterday, my sons and their nanny were invited over to play with my neighbor’s kids and their nanny.
My youngest was napping so I took care of him while nanny 1, nanny 2, and the kids were at neighbor’s house.
When baby woke up, I headed over to drop him off with the nanny 1.
This father entered the neighbor’s house without the homeowners.
At this point, neither neighbor homeowner/parent is home, but they are aware of the playdate.
We’ve known each other for a couple years, and I’ve watched their kids alone multiple times in several locations.
However, today I seem to have crossed a line by entering their house when they weren’t there to drop off and pick up the kids.
Apparently, the homeowners were offended by this.
They let us know that they were offended by my presence in their home, to which I offered an apology.
But I told them I had a right to go where my kids are invited, and supervise the end of their playdate and pick them up.
Thinking we were friends and that I was a trusted neighbor, I didn’t understand why it was OK for the nannies to be there alone, but not the kids’ own father.
He learned that the nannies felt uncomfortable.
I was told I made the nannies uncomfortable and should never do that again.
The best logic I could pry for why this wasn’t ok was “well, you’re a man.”
Now, I don’t think they need a reason to tell me not to go in their house.
And I may have crossed some lines here, kind of making my way into their house with my kids, following the baby, exploring around, and bringing my dog.
He said everything looked fine when he was there.
However, I knocked both times and was let in by the nannies.
I spent 20 minutes there, asked for some water, and just watched and played with the kids.
During this time, the nannies and my wife, who came with me, didn’t raise any concerns.
So now, he’s wondering if what he did was wrong.
Neither homeowner is responding to texts during this time.
We only heard about the problem from the homeowners on a call later after nanny 2 expressed her feelings and reported back.
I thought I was a trusted friend, but now I’m not so sure. I just feel like they think I’m a thief.
Maybe I’m taking this too personally. So, AITA?
Let’s find out how other people reacted to this.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s another insightful comment.
Short but straightforward.
Uh oh! We’re getting lots of YTAs.
Finally, it’s a big NO, says this one.
Entering and roaming around someone’s house uninvited is never acceptable.
You would think people would know that.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.