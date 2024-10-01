She Served A Different Version Of Chicken Pot Pie, And Now Her Brother-In-Law Is Complaining That She Deceived The Family

When it comes to food, most people have expectations.

Like when you say you’re gonna cook a specific recipe, your guests would, of course, expect to eat such meal.

This woman said she’s going to serve chicken pot pie, but added a few more non-traditional ingredients to it – and some people weren’t happy about it.

AITA for telling everyone that I was serving “a chicken pot pie” for dinner when it wasn’t a plain and basic one? So I had a few people over, and one of the easiest meals for me to make is a pot pie. To me, a pot pie is just whatever you want inside of a crust.

Chicken pot pie is usually leftover veggies with a thick gravy and crust. This time around, I had fresh roasted hatch chilies and some corn, chicken, onions, and kale. So that’s what I put inside, and I used my savory pie crust that has some cheddar and black pepper.

When I served it, however, I guess it really annoyed my brother-in-law Frank who immediately started complaining, asking, “What the hell is this?” and “How is this a pot pie?” I told him it’s a pot pie and explained what I said above. He tried to argue that, “a chicken pot pie shouldn’t have anything other than chicken, gravy, peas, carrots, and maybe potatoes.”

I said ok, well, sorry, I don’t really see food in black and white. No one said they had any allergies or issues with food so I didn’t think it would be an issue. He kept on scowling and pushed around the food and eventually left early.

Am I the jerk? In my family, we really never kept recipes as hyper specific. We cook and eat what we have. I guess I figured most families were the same, and that it’s just people on the internet who make a big deal out of recipes.

People were expecting the traditional pot pie.

I guess your recipe just didn’t live up to their expectations.

