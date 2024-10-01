Toddler Slams His Hands On The Table And Shouts After Taking His Mom’s Instructions Too Literally

Kids always find a way to take things a little too literally.

So, what would you do if your child followed your instructions to a T and still managed to prove a point?

In today’s story, one parent finds themselves in this exact situation, and the result is both hilarious and shocking.

Here’s what happened.

I can’t eat that way! When my son was about 2.5 years old, we were sitting at the table for supper. He used to take his bread, take a bit, and put his hand under the table on his lap. I told him, “Keep your hands on the table.”

No parent expects their toddler to say this.

Then he lost it, slammed his hands flat on the table, and kept them still. He looked me dead in the eye and said, in his loud voice, “I can’t eat that way!” Since then, I know to tell him to keep his hands OVER the table, not ON the table.

Too funny! That’s a smart little boy!

Never underestimate a toddler!

They may be little, but they’ll always catch you off guard with something.