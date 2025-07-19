Friends Walked Away From The Beach Trip Itinerary, But They Had The Audacity To Accuse The Rest Of The Group Of Being Inconsiderate

Traveling with friends always sounds like a good idea — that is, until priorities inevitably clash.

What began as a two-day beach escape turned tense when half the group decided to split off and then blame everyone else when they had a miserable time.

AITA for having fun at a beach while my friends waited in a Wendy’s for 3 hours? Me and 6 other friends went on a beach trip to Virginia Beach. The plan was to spend 2 days. The first day everyone went to the beach and was satisfied.

But after that, part of the group decided to diverge from the original itinerary.

The second day, 4 people in the group were not trying to go on the sand. Instead, they wanted to walk around the city around the beach. Me and 2 other people in the group wanted to go in the water. We brought the keys to the rental van with us since we were the only ones with licenses.

We had planned to leave the beach by 7 PM so 2 people in the non-beach-going group could go to work the next day, while allowing us to fulfill our rental van drop-off for 2:30 AM.

But this didn’t prevent everything from falling apart.

While me and my 2 friends were in the water, the non-beach-going group called us 5 times claiming that they wanted to leave early. (It was 4:57.) We didn’t see the calls until we got out at 5:43. They said they were so exhausted that they sat and waited in a Wendy’s for 3 hours.

Now everyone’s mad at each other.

Me and the beach-going friends still wanted to get food. So we got the food, and then we went to pick them up and go back home. (This was 7 on the dot.)

My friend is giving me the silent treatment. AITA?

Funny how they became the villain just by sticking to the plan.

What did Reddit make of all this?

These friends really have no one but themselves to blame.

Their friends were more than capable of finding a more interesting way to kill time.

This certainly doesn’t sound like grown adult behavior.

This user concurs that it’s these friends’ own fault.

This beach trip made waves in more ways than one.

