Her Family Wants Her To Make A Quilt Out Of Squares Her Father-In-Law’s 6th Grade Students Gave Him, But She Refused Because She Doesn’t Have The Time Or Expertise

Making a patchwork quilt is hard work, but so is maintaining a good relationship with family members.

In this case, a woman who sews as a hobby is being asked to make a quilt for her father-in-law, but she just doesn’t want to.

They’re upset, and she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong.

Read the story and see how things played out.

AITA if I don’t make a quilt as a gift? My FIL is retiring and texted me in early April saying he needed help sewing a quilt for his class. He’s a 6th grade teacher. He said he wants them to each make a square and just needs someone to “sew straight lines” and make him a quilt. I told him at that time that I wouldn’t be able to do it and haven’t heard a peep about it until today.

She likes to sew… as a hobby.

The backstory is, I was just finishing up a graduate degree, which finished in early May, and I was in the crunch time of finals, projects, and presentations. I got a sewing machine as a birthday present for my in-laws the year before and it’s been something I’ve been playing around with for the past almost 2 years. This has been a nice creative outlet and I’ve made several projects, but would consider myself a self-taught beginner.

She let him know she didn’t have the time, but he didn’t exactly listen.

I have had several conversations about my lack of time and energy to get into quilt making but I admire the craft and the people who put so much time and energy into it.

Ultimately, I declined back in April because of the timeframe and I’m really not sure I have the ability to not mess up something handmade by a bunch of children. Not to mention I don’t have any interest in sewing a quilt for anyone ever.

Pressure to make the quilt started.

Tonight was the graduation and the kids gave him their squares all hand-tied together. This was quite a surprise to me and I was speechless. The job looks homemade, but charming. Admittedly, it could fall apart any minute but it’s very sweet. My MIL turns to me during the ceremony and says “I’m excited for you to sew together the quilt”. What. I replied before I could even think “I’m not”.

Everyone continued pressuring her, disregarding her response.

My husband pressed several times asking if I would do it, and during the graduation ceremony, I was a bit defensive and said “I don’t know why we’re having this conversation right now. I said no”. I feel set up and betrayed. I have more time now that I’ve graduated and COULD feasibly do it. I really feel like I have no choice and was backed into a corner. Now he’s upset and not talking to me, and MIL is disappointed. Not sure what FIL thinks yet, except that he was calm about it initially. AITA?

They’re allowed to ask and it would be nice if she did it, but she’s not obliged to take on this huge project.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

They’re underestimating the amount of work it takes to make a quilt.

