Gardener Loved Feeding The Birds In Her Garden, But Her Quiet Retreat Turned Hostile When The Neighbor Started Complaining About The Bird Waste

When it comes to neighbors, even small joys like feeding birds in your garden can spark unexpected tension.

One gardener soon found herself caught between a life-long hobby and her neighbor’s rising frustration.

Read on to find out how it all went down.

AITA for feeding the birds in my garden? I’ve lived here for 13+ years, with my neighbour next door here before I arrived. I am a keen gardener with many hours spent in my garden. It is not a pristine garden at all, but it’s bright, colourful, and I love it.

Soon, her neighbor joined her in crafting an outdoor space.

Around 2 years ago, my neighbour decided that she wanted to improve her garden. She built a little pagoda and purchased a nice lounge chair. The garden looks lovely and is a huge improvement on the last 10 years. Now the issue and where I may be the AH.

But their previously friendly relationship began to turn icy.

Over the last 2 years, my neighbour, who I do get on well with generally, has voiced her displeasure about bird poo on the top of the fence. (It is a 6ft fence, and she cannot see the top of it unless on a stool.)

She sees this as a threat to one of her favorite hobbies.

I know that this is a passive aggressive request for me to stop feeding the birds that bring me great delight. I have been feeding the birds as long as I have lived here. I’ve even previously been gifted bird feeders from her. AITA?

She’s not trying to cause conflict — she’s only trying to continue doing something that’s brought her peace for years.

What did Reddit have to say?

