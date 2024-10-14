Traveler Discovers Secret Camera In Airbnb And Makes A Mess While Uncovering It, But When Other People Tell Him It’s Common To Have Cameras In Common Areas He Wonders If He Did The Right Thing

Everyone’s entitled to home security, but when others are going to be in your home, they’re also entitled to privacy.

Most people disclose the existence of cameras at the very least, but this guy found one in his Airbnb.

He broke a few things proving his hunch, and the owner blamed him 100%.

Check out the details.

AITA for disassembling a vent and the drop-ceiling in my Airbnb because I thought there was a camera? There was. I was in the living room of my Airbnb (whole house), and I was taking a Snapchat when I saw something weird on my camera. It looked like light from the ceiling air vent. But all the room’s lights were out. I thought maybe there’s a hidden camera. The light must be infrared so cameras can see it, but eyes can’t.

Whoa. Very smart thinking.

I pulled up a coffee table under the vent, and then I put a chair on the table. I climbed on it all and used my multi-tool to unscrew the vent cover. I pulled it down, and it seemed to snag on something even though all the screws were out. I pulled a bit harder, and it popped out. And hidden in the vent, in between the slats of it, was a small hidden camera with infrared LEDs.

Unbelievable. And so creepy.

The wires were torn. I must have torn them when I yanked off the vent cover. I was shook. I’d been walking around the whole place just in underwear the day before. I took pictures of everything for evidence.

Again, super smart thinking to document all this.

I tried following the wires in the ceiling to where they originated, lifting panels out of the drop ceiling and stacking them on the floor, but they just went to a hole in the drywall above the drop ceiling. Getting down, I slipped on the chair that I’d balanced on the table and fell. I was OK but I’d broken the table in half when I landed on it.

Well, surely, there are bigger fish to fry – like your privacy rights.

I called the police from the street outside the apartment and when they showed up they said that it actually wasn’t illegal for a homeowner to have cameras in common areas. I was too skeeved out to stay so I sent Airbnb a complaint saying there was a secret hidden camera, they’d been recording me undressed, and I wanted my money back and them banned from the platform. I went to stay in a hostel, and when I was there, I got a message from the Airbnb owner, real mad I’d disassembled the ceiling, and broken a table with sentimental value.

Wow. How about we address the hidden camera?!

I replied “Ok *******, are you seriously gonna be mad when you were recording me and my unclothed body without my consent?” And I didn’t get another reply. Airbnb has gotten my messages and says they’re in the process of gathering information… Waiting on a refund still.

Classic corporation. Their customer service is abominable.

I told some other travelers in the hostel about all this, and they said it’s common here to have security cameras in common areas of rentals because of theft and crime. They said I’d done the wrong thing by disassembling and breaking things when I should of gone to Airbnb instead. But I really wanted to destroy the creepy video of me, and I don’t regret trying.

Right! No one should feel snooped on.

AITA for doing what I did when i saw the camera?

Does Reddit think this person went too far to protect their privacy?

Redditors deemed this user NTA, especially because the camera was never disclosed.

There was also no consent for filming given.

And some even likened it to a “spy camera.”

This homeowner was in the wrong for being so sneaky.

Hopefully, Airbnb will serve this traveler justice.

