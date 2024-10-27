‘We’ve been loading the dishwasher wrong for years.’ – Woman Shares Tips To Make Sure To Get The Most Out Of Your Dishwasher From Now On

Who knew…?

Well, a lot of people probably did, but it’s still nice to get kitchen tips just in case folks fall through the cracks and are doing things the wrong way.

A woman named Anne posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she knows the best way to load a dishwasher.

Anne told viewers, “We’ve been loading the dishwasher wrong for years.”

Anne demonstrated her dishwasher method and said that people shouldn’t put cups and mugs directly on spokes on the racks because it will collect water.

She showed viewers a cup that had no water inside of it and said, “This one, when you lean it sideways inside the spoke, it leans sideways that way it never gets water.”

She added, “Why didn’t we know this?”

Check out the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker was perplexed.

And this person had a lot to say.

I just do my dishes in the bathtub…

Is that wrong?

