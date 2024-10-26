An Insensitive Kid Wanted To Keep A Kitten She’d Mistreated, But She Told Him She’d Already Paid For It And Adopted It Herself

Of all the things people might do out of spite, adopting a kitten sounds unlikely right?

But probably one of the better things you could end up with, I think.

This lady knew she didn’t have a choice, and that kitten would be in danger if she hadn’t.

Check out the full story below!

The kitten I adopted out of spite. My (then 15-year-old Daughter) and I visited the local humane society on a weekly basis. It was free therapy for her, as cuddling the kittens and watching them play was a great endorphin rush.

This girl was a nuisance!

We were in the kitten room, when a little girl (maybe 6 or 7) entered with her father. I watched as she man-handled kittens- picking them up by their legs, hitting one on the head after it swiped at her, and listened to her whiny voice saying “That one’s ugly,” or “Yuck, look at his eye! That’s gross.” (About a kitten with an obviously healing eye injury.)

The poor kitten never had a chance!

She eventually zeroed in on the only little orange and white kitten who was very chill despite her aggressive handling of it. She declared to her dad after a few moments that this was the one she wanted. Her Dad asked if she was sure, and she said yes. She spent a few more minutes holding him up in the air, bouncing him around like a ball, and just really being a little mean.

This lady stood up for the kitten.

I stood up and went to the wall where all the “cage cards” were, and quickly found the sheet for the only orange kitten in the room. I took it out of the slot and sat back down. After a few more minutes, I walked up to the little girl and nicely said “Can I please have him? We are adopting him.” She glared at me and said “No! He’s mine!” Her dad walked over, and I said “We had visited him earlier, we even have his cage card, I’m sorry.”

The kids wasn’t having it!

He told his daughter to hand over the kitten and she LOST. HER. COOL. She carried on and screamed like a spoiled brat for five mins (while holding onto the terrified kitten who was trying to get away) She ONLY wanted the orange one, and didn’t like any of the other ugly kittens. It took her dad yelling at her to get her to finally THROW the kitten across the room and stomp away.

They took the cute kitten home!

My daughter went and picked up the kitten, and long story short, Otis has now been happily living his best life in my home for seven years, and we love him so much. My Facebook memory reminded me that today is the anniversary of his gotcha day. I hope the little twat never got a kitten.

This lady saved a cat from being tortured by a mean owner!

