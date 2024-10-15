When Her Sister-In-Law Gets Upset She Wasn’t The First To Know About Her Pregnancy, She Throws The Awkward Moment Back In Her Face

Navigating the journey to pregnancy can be rocky, leading one couple to keep their joyful news under wraps until they felt confident.

However, one persistent sister-in-law’s refusal to read the room ignites a confrontation that pushes the boundaries of their family ties.

Read on for all the details!

SIL offended that she wasn’t informed on my pregnancy. I got pregnant in November. Previous to this, I had a very difficult miscarriage. So this time me around, I decided not to tell anyone of the pregnancy until I was 12 weeks along.

But some people weren’t content with not knowing.

A couple of times during those initial 12 weeks SIL would ask point blank if I was pregnant. I always tried to politely brush it off and just hold my belly and say I love food (implying I’m just fat).

Finally, the couple felt ready to share the good news.

Once 12 weeks rolled around, my husband and I told my parents and his parents. I guess his parents told his sister, but the that didn’t bother me too much. I figure it’s past 12 weeks, so it’s not a secret, and SIL had been pregnant before so she knows how private these things can be. Well apparently I was wrong.

The SIL refused to take the news gracefully.

My in-laws had a gathering at my husband’s grandmother’s house and several times SIL brings up how I’m pregnant and she called it. At one point she called me a liar because I didn’t confirm with her when she asked point blank.

She had several chances to correct her behavior, but she barreled on.

I just kept looking away and people were giving her weird looks, but not confronting her. Nobody was really even speaking to her, she was just talking loudly to herself. She just didn’t drop the subject so I looked her straight in the eye and said “why are you so obsessed with my uterus? Seems a bit weird.” And she got offended and called me a liar again for not confirming with her when she asked point blank.

The mother-to-be had enough.

I looked at her again and said “asking if someone is pregnant is a really rude question. I don’t know why you think it’s appropriate. But of course, if you always want to be first to know, I can text you post coitally every time. That way you can even have the astrology sign of the future baby figured out!” She looked at me disgusted and just kept saying it’s wrong to lie and my husband and I and my toddler left.

Their argument really made an impact on her.

I burst into tears as soon as we left but my husband was completely on my side about it. His mom even called me the next day to say that she spoke to SIL to say she was inappropriate. SIL now refuses to look at me for any family functions. Easier for me. 🤷‍♀️

Sounds like this SIL needs a little refresher in minding her own business.

What did Reddit think?

It’s clear the SIL stepped over a boundary.

The SIL needs to understand that it’s the parents’ decision alone when they choose to reveal the information.

If anything, the expectant mother could have been way ruder.

Her odd behavior could be the sign of some deeper issues.

Ultimately, the mother-to-be decided that she’s ready to cut out any unneeded distractions and focus on the journey ahead.

It’s ok to get caught up in the excitement of a new pregnancy, but this prying SIL needs to take several steps back.

