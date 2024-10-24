Wife Gave Her Friend A Spare Key For Emergencies, But She Started Showing Up To Their House Uninvited. So Hubby Had To Set A Boundary That Divided The Friend Group.

Spare keys are meant for emergencies, not casual visits. This seems like it should be pretty common knowledge, but in this story, a family friend has trouble getting the hint.

When a man finds his wife’s friend repeatedly using their house like her own without notice, he decides it’s time to set some boundaries, but not everyone agrees with his approach.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for asking someone to stop coming to my house when no one is home? My wife gave a friend a key to our house as a backup in case we lost our keys or got locked out somehow. I’ve come home a couple times and found the friend at my house. The friend was not invited and did not tell anyone that she would be there.

It seemed to start off innocent enough.

The first time she dropped off some baked goods for my wife who is pregnant. My wife has developed a sweet tooth so I appreciated the gift, but thought it was weird that the friend didn’t ask to stop by.

But then things started to get a bit more uncomfortable.

Last week, I came home early from work and the friend was at my house eating leftovers from a dinner out that my wife and I had. I asked the friend why she was at my house and she said she just swung by and found the food in the fridge. This made me uncomfortable.

So he set a boundary that wasn’t exactly well received.

I told my wife’s friend to not to come to our house anymore without letting us know beforehand. The friend was insulted by this request, and mutual friends have told me that I am being unreasonable and rude. I just don’t like coming to my house and finding people there that I didn’t invite. So am I the AH?

