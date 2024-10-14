A Tenant Acted Rude And Entitled Towards An Elevator Repairman, So He Left Her Trapped For A While To Teach Her A Lesson

Every day when a rude person gets what’s coming to them is a good day.

This entertaining story was written by an everyday Joe on Reddit,but he provided big laughs by telling folks how he handled a situation on the job.

Read on to get all the details!

I need that elevator NOW! “I’m an elevator technician. When they break, I’m the one who fixes them. When parts wear out, I replace them. You get it. The other day I was on a job replacing a worn out emergency light. Back in the day it was a habit to use the battery of the emergency light to power the elevator’s siren system. Modern emergency lights have different voltages being LED, so I can’t use the old way of connecting everything. So, I have to wire everything up from scratch, including new battery and siren.

It was time to get to work…

No big deal, but it takes a little longer to complete the task. Note that this is a 3 stop elevator. (Ground floor, 1st and 2nd) I start with hanging up all my “out of order” signs, and start working on the ground floor.” 5 minutes in, just disassembled the old piece, the story begins. In comes the Entitled Woman (mid 40s, can walk perfectly fine) carrying one barely filled grocery bag. Me: yours truly. EW: entitled woman. D: her lovely daughter. (around 15 years old) EW: excuse me, is the elevator broken again? Me: not exactly ma’am, I’m changing this (showing her the new emergency light) because the old one wasn’t working anymore. This will probably take about an hour to complete. (At this point her daughter walks in) EW: how am I supposed to get my groceries upstairs?

LOL.

Me: Getting annoyed, I look at her bag, and give her the “are you ******* kidding me” look D: mom, seriously, take the stairs, it’s 2 floors. (Clearly annoyed) EW: NO! I pay for this elevator, and I need it now! D: “sigh” I’m going up. (And takes the stairs) EW: how long is this going to take? Me: like I said, ma’am, about an hour.

This lady was a nightmare.

The woman then sits her *** down on a bench in the hallway waiting for me to finish. Really…. Oh well, I do my thing in the cabin, not hurrying at all, mount the new E-light to the ceiling, and pack my things to go one floor up, to start the wiring on the top of the cabin. EW: you done yet? Me: no, ma’am, I still have to wire things up on top of the elevator. EW: no, I can see you’re done, you’re packing your things! Me: yes, I have to take my bag one floor up so I can start on the wiring. EW: can’t I use it now? Me: no ma’am, you can’t, there’s exposed wiring up there, if you use it now you can cause a short and you will get stuck. It’s really not safe. EW: FINE!

What a psycho!

And she sits back down on the bench, seriously ****** off. I take my bag and make my way upstairs. As soon as I stand in front of the 1st floor door, I hear the door on the ground floor close, and sure enough, EW went into the elevator and tried to take it upstairs. I wasn’t having that. I take my emergency key and as soon as the elevator started moving I open the lock, cutting the safety chain, and the elevator comes to a sudden stop. This scared the **** out of her and she screams!

Here it comes!

I open the door and in my most fake surprised voice I yell “OH NO, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE!” while calmly pressing the emergency stop on top of the elevator. Yep, this thing isn’t going anywhere soon. Me: this is exactly why I said the elevator is unsafe to use now. I’ll do my best to get it working again ASAP, but you made a mess up here so I don’t know how long it’s going to take. (There was no mess, but I couldn’t resist teaching her a little lesson) EW: “swears, yells, makes a scene” Me: I’ll be right back, I have to go to the engine room to see if I can get it working again. I close the door, and make my way up. On the second floor, the daughter came out of the apartment because of the yelling of her mother. I quickly explained what happened. D: (raising her voice) oh no! Please get her out of there! But then she comes closer and whispers to me: “don’t hurry, make her suffer” (that’s my kind of girl!)

This kid knew what was up!

Music to my ears! I smile, give her a thumbs up, and make my way up to the engine room. I call my supervisor to explain the situation, in case she files a complaint. In the engine room I start playing around with the fuses, putting her in the dark, because yea, I haven’t connected the e-light yet. I play with her for about half an hour before I turn off the emergency stop I activated, the elevator synchronizes to the lowest floor, and I wait for the doors to open. Me: PLEASE, don’t EVER do that again! EW (white as a sheet, shaking) n-no, I won’t. And she takes the stairs and goes inside. I never heard from her again. I calmly finish my job, and leave the building with a smile on my face. Mission accomplished.

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person was impressed.

Another reader chimed in.

This reader has been there…

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user nailed it.

I don’t think she’ll make that mistake again…

Sometimes a good scare is just what the doctor ordered.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.