Woman Moved Across The Country To Start A New Life With Her Fiance, But Her Suspicious Mother-In-Law Resents Her For Not Sharing Her Driver’s License So She Can Run A Background Check

Starting a new chapter with the one you love should be exciting, but it gets complicated when his family wants to dictate their every move.

As she tries to settle in and manage a health condition, an unreasonable request from her mother-in-law creates tension that’s hard to ignore.

WIBTA For refusing to show my future mother in law my drivers license Earlier this year, I (23 F) moved across the country to live with my fiancé (26 M). Prior to this move, he had been very private about our relationship due to his family having very loud opinions on many of his decisions. He learned to stay pretty quiet until he was absolutely sure of what he wanted to do.

She explains the current state of their life.

Due to several health concerns, I am currently taking a work sabbatical. Mostly to keep my current health under control while we work on getting answers. The last couple of weeks, we have been trying to obtain my official ID for the state we are in so I can gain access to health insurance in this state, but due to financial reasons and random life circumstances, we have been delayed a bit.

Of course, when the MIL caught wind, she had some strong opinions.

When his mother heard about this, she began to share her opinions on how long it’s taken us and my lack of contribution. This has all devolved into her feeling as though I am hiding and lying to their family because I am “resisting help”.

Then one day, her questioning went too far.

Her most recent request is a copy of my drivers license from my previous state so that she can run a background check. My fiancé and I have adamantly refused and that has led her to feel as though I am hiding something.

She’s left baffled and wondering how they got to this point.

I’m confused where I have led her to believe these things. So AITA for refusing to show my future mother in law my drivers license?

That request could make just about anyone feel like a criminal.

What did Reddit think?

It’s her partner’s job to stick up for her in the face of his mother’s unreasonable requests.

It’s personal information and it’s her right to decide when to share it.

If the MIL had the same line of questioning on her, she would hate it.

This may not be the last time the MIL does something crazy.

It’s clear navigating a relationship with this kooky MIL is going to be an uphill battle.

Something is a little off about this family.

