Woman Shared What Happened When She Ignored A Change In Her Hearing. – ‘Please go get it checked out within 10 to 14 days.’

This is scary stuff, folks, so pay attention!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened when she noticed a sudden change in her hearing.

She said that she noticed the hearing in her left ear was muffled and added, “I’m not proud to say this, but before I realized it, the days had turned into weeks. The weeks had turned into months and three months. Three months had gone by, that I still had this symptom, this muffling.”

She added that she got used to the muffled sound and said that she decided to see a doctor after she got home from a business trip and her ear felt tender. The woman got a prescription for steroids, but the problem didn’t go away.

She went to see an ENT specialist and said, “You can imagine my shock when this doctor came in with my results and told me that I had moderate to severe hearing loss in my left ear.”

She said, “There is a very small time window in which I could have been treated, and possibly this wouldn’t have happened to this degree. And that time window is 10 to 14 days after I first experienced hearing loss.”

Now, three months later, her hearing loss is permanent and may require hearing aids.

The woman ended her video by saying, “The biggest thing that I learned from this is no amount of hearing loss is normal. None ever. So if you wake up one day and all of a sudden, you have muffling in your ear, please go get it checked out within 10 to 14 days.”

