Woman Shares A Trick For Getting Rid Of Tough Stains On Tupperware Containers

Finally…the day we’ve all been waiting for!

A TikTokker named Pressie posted a video and offered a demonstration to viewers about how to get rid of the pesky stains on our Tupperware containers.

Pressie said, “If your Tupperware has yellow stains that you can never get out, no matter how hard you scrub, let me show you a quick hack.”

She continued, “Fill it up with a little bit of water. You’re gonna need some soap. And you’re gonna need a piece of paper towel. Just throw the paper towel in there and squirt some soap.”

Pressie demonstrated for viewers and said, “It’s that simple. All right so put the lid right on, after you have the paper towel, the soap, and the water. And literally just shake it.”

She added, “But just shake it vigorously. But look you can already see it, bro, look. You can already see it going away.”

Pressie then said, “I’m gonna pour it all out in here. And then literally I’m gonna rinse it off, look at this final reveal.”

Voila!

She added, “Look at this final freakin’ reveal. It’s literally perfect. You don’t have to scrub for 40 hours to get your sponge to clean it.”

Check out her video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person was impressed.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

Pro tip, coming in hot!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.