25-Year-Old Woman Said She’s Going Deaf Because Of Skullcandy Headphones. – ‘A lawsuit coming in.’

by Matthew Gilligan

A woman named Sarah took to TikTok to talk about a serious issue: she claims that she is going deaf at a young age because of the type of headphones she uses.

The text overlay on Sarah’s video reads, “The reason that all of us are going deaf at 25, 26 is because of Skullcandy earbuds.”

She added, “No one can tell me differently.”

In the video’s caption, Sarah wrote, “I feel a wind in the east. A lawsuit coming in.”

She sounds serious about this…

Check out her video.

@sarahtonen

I feel a wind in the east… a lawsuits coming in👀 #skullcandy #joke #dontsueme

♬ original sound – Sarah Tonen

Now take a look at how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one individual spoke up.

This doesn’t sound good…

