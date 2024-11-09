A Customer Wanted To Pay Cash For Her Purchase, But She Didn’t Seem To Understand That She Didn’t Give The Cashier Enough Money

Some people aren’t that good at math, and others aren’t that good at listening.

In today’s story, a customer has one of these problems, maybe both.

The cashier tells her how much she owes, but the customer can’t seem to understand that she didn’t give the cashier enough money.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Exact Change I was a cashier in college and a lady and her friend were talking in my line and being dismissive. I rang her up and told her the total. She handed me cash and was 50 cents short. I said “Maam, it’s 50 more cents.”

The woman didn’t seem to get it.

She rolled her eyes and said “I want to pay cash.” And went back to talking to her friend. I said “Yes ma’am. Do you have 50 more cents?” She turned toward me and very slowly and condescendingly said “I want to pay with that cash” and pointed at what she handed to me.

She found another way to ask for the money.

I said “yes ma’am” and hit the cash button and entered the amount she gave me. I politely said “Ok your total is 50 cents. How would you like to pay for that?” She realized what happened and got a embarrassed and said “I have 50 cents” To her friend’s credit, she was laughing at her.

She was extremely polite in this situation considering how frustrating it probably was.

At least the woman eventually understood that she owed more money.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

This reader loves her way of getting the customer’s attention.

Another reader shares another way customers are distracted.

Here’s a rant about how self-centered people are.

This person would’ve handled the situation differently.

Another person thinks the customer got what she deserved.

It was really rude of the customer not to pay attention when she was at the register.

But at least they could all laugh about it in the end.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.