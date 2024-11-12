November 12, 2024 at 2:49 am

A Cybertruck Driver Was In Line For Gasoline And People Are Wondering Why

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@user676594012

What’s that doing there…?

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks something that caught them by surprise…a Tesla Cybertruck in line for gas.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on the video reads, “Why is bro in the gas line?!”

Source: TikTok

The video was shot at a Costco store and it’s unclear why the Cybertruck driver was in line for fuel…

Hmmm…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@user676594012

cyber truck filling gas 🤦‍♀️ #cybertruck #tesla #fypシ゚viral #famous #foryou

♬ Glitter on my eyes – 💵

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this individual thinks they know what might be going on here…

Source: TikTok

What’s that doing there…?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter