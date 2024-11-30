Demanding Family Was Rude To Servers And Didn’t Follow Basic Restaurant Etiquette, So They Didn’t Get What They Came For

Many people get a little testy when they’re busy and/or hungry, but the situation in this story exceeds the boundaries of what is acceptable.

Check out how this family behaved at a restaurant. It would put a diva to shame.

Entitled Family needs Breakfast Normal busy breakfast restaurant on a Saturday morning at 10:30am. People are waiting at the front by the door to be seated, as per the sign. Enter: entitled family, 2 parents and 2 kids.

Right off the bat, they’re unreasonable.

They walk right past everyone else, instruct the kids to pick a table that’s empty, and sit themselves down. My partner and I waited in line, got seated and are still waiting to be served due to them being understaffed but are just looking at our phones when this family sits next to us. After about 5 minutes they start looking around for the server before finally the dad gets up and goes to the front. He says they’ve been sitting there waiting for menus and to be served. The staff were confused but very nice about it and told them they would inform their server. They also pointed out the signs that said “Please wait to be seated.” They’re super busy and understaffed.

But a glimmer of relief for staff is coming.

The dad goes back to the table and they wait for another few minutes before dad finally tells the kids they’re leaving and going somewhere else. As they’re getting up to leave a server says that people are supposed to wait to be seated because when they’re this busy it’s hard to see people who seat themselves down so they don’t know they’re there. The dad responded that they were waiting by the cold windows with kids and they thought people would be considerate. The server apologized to us before taking our order and I assured her she had nothing to be sorry for.

