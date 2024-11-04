A Flight Attendant Debunks The Myth That Ice On Airplanes Is Dirty. – ‘I’m not sure who started the internet rumor.’

A lot of folks have concerns about ice on planes and a flight attendant named Lauren decided to post a video on TikTok to set the record straight.

Lauren’s video shows her working on a flight and the text overlay reads, “Setting the airplane ice rumors straight. It always comes fresh in bags and clean.”

Part of the caption to Lauren’s video reads, “I’m not sure who started the internet rumor that airplane ice is gross and dirty but rest assured it’s one of the cleanest things on the plane.”

Do you feel a little bit better now?

Check out her video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer wants more info.

Another person chimed in.

And this individual didn’t believe the hype.

The big question is finally put to rest…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!