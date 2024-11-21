A Group Of Teens In A School Bus Tried to Fluster A Passing Driver, But She Showed Them She Could Beat Them At Their Own Game

Morning commutes are often monotonous, but sometimes getting stuck behind a school bus can bring some unexpected entertainment.

Faced with a bus full of teens trying to ruffle her feathers, a clever commuter gave them a response they’d never forget.

Read on for the full story!

Teenaged boys learned not to mess with me first thing in the morning prior to my coffee! When I was around 40 years old, I was driving to work after having dropped off my kids at school, so this would have been around 7:30 in the morning. At one point in the drive, I was stopped behind a school bus containing students who looked like they were in middle school.

Evidently, these teens were feeling rowdy that day.

There were three or four teenage boys who decided to mess around with the 40ish looking woman driving her minivan behind their bus. They began gesturing seductively towards me and I could tell by the reactions of the teenaged girls at the rear of the bus that they were enjoying the show. They were laughing and encouraging the boys to continue.

The driver tried her best to ignore it at first.

I considered simply ignoring them, after all, they were not hurting me. However, the morning traffic became backed up so we were stuck with each other.

But it became clear their harassment wouldn’t end anytime soon. So she decided to play along.

After sitting in the traffic jam for a while and much to the horror of the boys I began smiling and winking at them. Nothing creepy, just two or three innocent winks. The looks on the boy’s faces were priceless! The girls immediately switched from laughing at me to laughing at the boys. At this point, I blew the boys a single kiss.

This decisively turned the tables, as the boys retreated back to their seats.

The girls became hysterical and the boys went back to their seats. As the traffic began moving the boys were nowhere to be seen. I smiled all the way to the office!

Nothing like a little payback to make your morning commute more memorable.

What did Reddit think?

Teens love to point and laugh, but don’t always respond the best when the tables are turned.

You see all sorts of things from the back of a school bus.

This commenter isn’t too amused by the woman’s choice of revenge.

She drove off, grinning ear to ear, knowing they got a taste of their own tomfoolery.

The boys may have started the show, but she stole the spotlight in the end!

