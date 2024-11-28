A Kid Used To Hop The Fence And Take A Shortcut Through The Neighbor’s Yard, But They Decided It Was Time To Make Him Change His Course

Sometimes adults see things differently than they did when they were kids.

In today’s story, one grown up shares a story from childhood that didn’t seem like a big deal at the time but gets even funnier as this person gets older.

It involves a friend’s house, a neighbor and a fence.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Neighbor got “revenge” on me and my family by walking in our yard Growing up, my parent’s backyard connected and shared a fence with 3 neighbors—next door, directly behind, and diagonally. I had friends who lived diagonally to us, so to get to their house I would hop the fence and take maybe 5 steps in the corner of the neighbor’s yard directly behind us. I was probably 11 or 12 at the time, and my parents didn’t see a major issue with it since the property had about a half acre between the fence and their house.

Looking back as an adult, OP now thinks it was a big deal.

In hindsight, and now as a homeowner, I’d be super annoyed that a kid was doing this on my property without asking and I’d probably talk to the neighbor about it to to give permission first. But that’s not what happened. After doing this a few times over the course of a month or two, I looked out the window one morning and saw the neighbor who lived behind my parents walking straight through our backyard.

The neighbor was the one who got petty revenge!

By the time I told my dad, she was at our gate and went through it to our front yard. My dad confronted her and asked what she was doing, and sarcastically said “I’m just visiting my friend, this is a shortcut.” So petty and weird—I respect her for it. But she moved shortly after and was accused of poisoning another neighbor’s dog. So I’ll stick with petty and weird.

The neighbor’s revenge was funny since it does seem kind of different when an adult does it than when a kid does it.

