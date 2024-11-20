A Rude Man Parked In Front Of Her Garage Without Permission, So She Embarrassed Him And Flattened His Tires

Rude people are taking parking spots all across our great land…

Sometimes tires just flat themselves. “Me (30F) and SO(38M), had a really interesting experience that I think is worth sharing. To preface the whole scenario, we live in a house surrounded by other houses, in a really peaceful street and neighborhood. We have a very good relationship with our neighbours; my husband inherited the house we live from his mom after she passed. She was loved in our community and friends with everybody, so lots of people know each other for decades. This story happened last year and it still makes me giggle.

Our right side neighbours are very religious, but respect everyone who isn’t. They host parties for their religious friends every once in a while, the guests park where they can find spots in the street, and usually people are very respectful of garages and the properties. Except for a jerk. Let’s call him Mister A. Well, A arrived at the party on a very atypical day, lots of neighbours were receiving guests all at the same time, so the street that usually has tons of parking spaces was packed full. Instead of being a decent person, parking further away and walking to the house, our dear friend decided to park his car directly in front of our gate, blocking completely our car and us from leaving the house.

We weren’t planning on going anywhere, but the sheer audacity of simply leaving the car at a random gate without asking, who doesn’t that? Mister A of course! Out of respect from our relationship with the neighbours, I went to their door and knocked. The meekest, most gentle, I basically pet their door and leave when nobody heard me. Just so I could say “I tried to talk to you guys but nobody appeared”. My husband was FURIOUS and wanted to confront the inconsiderate jerk. But I knew we had a case for a fine, and making jerks pay with money hurts more than screaming at their faces. Of course I could just ask them to remove the car and spare them from the hassle but I was feeling petty.

I called the police, and they arrived in five minutes, they were having a very slow day, and that was a huge surprise. The mere presence of the cops startled all the neighbours, police came “who-whoing” the sirens and blinking their lights, lots of people came outside quickly to check what was the latest fresh gossip… Now, at the time, I was recovering for an TMJ surgery. Two days post surgery, I still had bandages covering the stitches, and was visibly weak and frail, in pain and I was carrying ice packs to hold in my cheeks. Just the sight of me already made Mister A seem worse than the devil. The timing couldn’t be better (or worse… for him). When the neighbours saw the car blocking our gate, the police, and me, speaking with a lot of difficulty and clearly in pain, people were outraged more on my behalf. Was I planning to leave the house that day? No. Did I pretend I HAD to? Absolutely yes. When the cops were in the middle of a phone call (or radio, idk, that thing), Mister A appears, eyes bulging, completely pale, with his wife and kid in tow.

His wife was embarrassed, he was unresponsive. My favourite neighbor, Cicero, scolded that man in front of everyone, in front of the cops, and demolished that man verbally in every way you can imagine. It was beautiful. He’s a middle aged divorced man that loves my cats and always bring them tiny fishes from his fishing trips. Mister A’s wife was fuming. She looked at him furious and lost her mind.

“I TOLD YOU IT WAS A GARAGE BUT YOU JUST DISMISSED ME AND SAID NOBODY WOULD CARE. I TOLD YOU BUT YOU NEVER LISTEN TO ANYTHING I SAY, NOW YOU GOT US A FINE AND A TOW BILL, CON GRA TU LA TI ONS.” And she clapped. Like happy birthday, but it was a happy roast-day. Apparently he was warned and chose to park anyway. Not looking good. Their kid, that looked around 4 yo, started bawling, because people were screaming. And she only stopped to scold him to hold the kiddo and calm him down. As things were rolling, more and more curious eyes came to watch. The cops signaled for him to come closer, and tried to speak only to him, my husband and me, and told him the fine was 130 reais, it’s not huge but can be a pain, and that they could cancel the tow truck and just let him drive away. But it was in my hands and my husband’s to decide to let him go, he would still have to pay the tow service, more 200 reais because they were already dispatched. But if we choose to let them go they wouldn’t have to retrieve the vehicle from the patio and pay the discharge fee, so I could save them from the hassle of not having the car for a few days and the final fee. I felt powerful. The neighbour who was hosting A came out of the house, confused as hell, and begged me to let him go charge free and whatever. He missed the whole cop talk and was butting in to protect the friend. He apologized profusely in A’s name. Mister A, that was completely silent from the moment he saw the cops, came to my husband to apologize, he talked to HIM, and didn’t even look at me. As if I was just ornamental. But my husband caught it. He said that I was the one that needed to leave and couldn’t because of him. I was the one that needed to go buy meds. So he owed me an apology.

I’m sorry sir, your misogyny already cost you a few bucks, after all, your wife warned you, it’s your choice to lose a few more and keep pretending I’m a traffic cone… or apologize… to a woman like me, clearly not modest to his standards. Now, there were almost 15 people outside, in front of the car, and he had no way out. He sighed and looked at me, and apologized. I was still feeling petty as heck, so I said he also owed an apology to his wife, because she warned him and he chose to ignore her, and she was right. Now everyone was giggling and enjoying every bit. The cops looked honestly very amused with the whole situation, the only thing missing was popcorn and a recliner chair.

Mister A apologized to his wife. She looked at me as if she now considered us best friends, she was holding the kid that was finally quiet. I looked at Mister A, gave him a warm and gentle smile that made my face hurt as if I was poking my bones with needles. I said “It’s ok, you can take the car, I’m sure you learned a very valuable lesson today and from my part, no hard feelings, I’m just glad the cops came so fast, (smiled to cops warmly and relieved), because I can’t even imagine what could have happened if I had a complication from the surgery and couldn’t go to the hospital quickly enough because of your car trapping our exit. We should be just glad it didn’t put anyone in danger. Who knows what could have happened? Please remove your car then, we REALLY NEED to go to the drug store for my meds.”

The cops got all his informations, made a report, the bystanders started to leave to mind their own things, and when Mister A finally drove his car off… Whooooops. A flat tire! Wow. How DID this happen??? He parked again, this time on the other side of the street where a spot was cleared, and proceeded to analyse if the flat tire would make it to the next gas station. I smirked and looked at my husband. He gave me a blink and another smirk. Before the cops arrived he opened the valve from one of the tires while he was “inspecting” the vehicle, taking photos, etc. I didn’t even noticed. Mister A was never seen again parking in front of our garage, and I hope nobody else’s as well.”

