Rude Airline Passenger Tried To Take Her Seat, But She Got Her To Move With One Amazing Line

Plane seat bandit finally happened to me

People stealing plane seats and getting told off for it are some of my favorite stories on Reddit. With the increase of plane seat bandits, most likely due to do airlines almost making it a requirement to pay for seats if you want to sit next to your plane partner, I have been half expecting to run into one since me and my husband travel a lot for work.

Well, it finally happened and it was fun!

Me and my husband always buy plane seats towards the back of the plane. As we stroll down we see a lady with a young son (maybe 11 or 12) sitting in our seats. They were both deep in their phones when I told her she was in our seats. We had to wake up at 03:00 to drive to the airport, and we didn’t really sleep so I was not in the mood for nonsense. She smiles and tells us that they weren’t seated together so the stewardess told her they could sit here.

Uhm, she most definitely didn’t. I smile back and say we paid for these seats so we would like to sit there. She keeps smiling her stiff smile and points to other empty seats behind us and asks if we wouldn’t mind sitting in one of them since they are already settled and comfortable, would it even matter?

Well, I said, yes since the plane is still boarding so these might all be reserved and it really messes with the system if people sit in random seats. She is starting to lose her smile and says if there aren’t seats available after the plane is finished boarding they would move then. I am not confrontational and am usually a people pleaser so I’m struggling to stand up for myself, but I’m so proud for doing it anyways. Meanwhile my husband is struggling between boarding passengers to get the flight attendant.

I sigh and with a half smile say I’m sorry but I just want to sit down and not stand in the hallway blocking people to see if maybe there are empty seats when I paid for our seats. And besides… I would like the police to be able to identify our bodies by seat number in case the plane crashes and our families want to bury our remains. The kid’s face, which has been glued to his phone this entire time, shoots up in shock and he looks between me and his mom. It was delicious.

She has a bewildered look on her face, there is silence for 5 seconds before she packs up her stuff and pokes her son to move. I keep smiling sweetly and thank her and plomp myself down as my husband returns with a flight attendant. I tell her everything is fine and tell my husband what happened. We laughed and I’m pretty sure the mom heard, or I hope so. I didn’t look back but I think I’m not mistaken of feeling laser stare in the back of my head. Luckily the flight was only 3 hours so I didn’t need to walk past for the loo.

